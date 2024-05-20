Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 83,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

