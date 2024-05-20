Insider Buying: Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Director Buys 4,200 Shares of Stock

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 4,200 shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$127.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is 321.43%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

