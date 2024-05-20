Insider Buying: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mark Holly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.92. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$15.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -269.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.28.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

