Insider Buying: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,265 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,684.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,883,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,638,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,199 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,121.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $280,667.80.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $10.33 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

