Insider Buying: Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Purchases 6,851 Shares of Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Critchley acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,371.43 ($8,002.30).

Mears Group Price Performance

MER opened at GBX 384.90 ($4.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,204.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.29. Mears Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 235.50 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 398 ($5.00).

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Mears Group’s payout ratio is 4,062.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 420 ($5.28) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Articles

