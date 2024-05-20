Insider Buying: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at C$5.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.44 million, a P/E ratio of -59.60, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. National Bankshares raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.