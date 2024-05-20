Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells 12,343 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 12,343 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $69,491.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,046.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,530 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $15,230.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,524 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $102,690.64.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $227,100.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $178,330.65.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $147,612.93.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on 1stdibs.Com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.