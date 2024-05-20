Insider Selling: Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Director Sells 112,500 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Antony Wood sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$38,250.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Up 6.0 %

Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

See Also

