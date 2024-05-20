Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00.

Doximity Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of DOCS opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

