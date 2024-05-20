Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) SVP Sells 10,375 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.