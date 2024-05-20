Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) SVP Sells 10,375 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Full House Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.96.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
