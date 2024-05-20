Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Insider Sells 733 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.