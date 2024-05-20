Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells 934 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $14,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

