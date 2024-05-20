Insider Selling: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells 911 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $418,102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

