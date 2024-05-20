Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,941 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 678,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 35.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 475,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

