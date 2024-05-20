Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $206.79 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.61 and a 1 year high of $212.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

