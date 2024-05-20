Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.