Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Interface by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

