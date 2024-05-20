Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.80 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

