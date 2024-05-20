Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $136.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $93.21 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.79.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.