Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 276.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

