Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

