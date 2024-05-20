Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arvinas (ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2024 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arvinas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Arvinas had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Arvinas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

