iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $42.77 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

