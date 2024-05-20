iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

IJK stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

