iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJJ opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.