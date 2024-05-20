Janet M. Coletti Buys 1,000 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) Director Janet M. Coletti acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 519.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.