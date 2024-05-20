Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,011 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after acquiring an additional 203,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

