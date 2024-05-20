Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Shares of EFX opened at $248.75 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

