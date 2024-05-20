Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 104,971 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

