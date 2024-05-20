Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $367.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $369.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

