Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 26,080 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 667,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,210.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 593,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 575,092 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

