Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 506 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 63,434 shares valued at $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,291.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $768.05 and a 1-year high of $1,330.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,110.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

