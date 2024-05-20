Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,837,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

ILCV opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

