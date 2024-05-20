Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $198.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

