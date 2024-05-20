Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

