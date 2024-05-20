Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 913,678 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,423,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after buying an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,969,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $148.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.