Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

