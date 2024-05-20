Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 209,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

LH opened at $210.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

