Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $204.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

