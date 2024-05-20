Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

