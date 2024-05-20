Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $494.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

