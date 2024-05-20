Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $8 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $152.71 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

