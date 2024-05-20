Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,480 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $210.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

