Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 143 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 357,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,099,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $213.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

