Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,555 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $54.40 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.