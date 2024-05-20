Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,153 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

