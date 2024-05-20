Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 634 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $227.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

