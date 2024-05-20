Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 142,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,396 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 167.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

