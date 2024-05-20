Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.68.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group



Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

