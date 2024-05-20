Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

